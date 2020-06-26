Livelihood of people at stake as inter-district bus services suspended

City residents say the sudden discontinuation of public and private bus services within zones has caused them much inconvenience.

Many from the city travel to other districts like Pudukottai and Karur for work while workers from areas in Ariyalur, Perambalur come to Tiruchi for work. After over 40 days of lockdown and with resumption of operations by public and private companies, these employees were able to go to work within the districts. Tiruchi, which was in zone 4 also had Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai in the cluster.

However, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that public and private transport services in various zones would be suspended from June 25 to 30.

R. Manoj, who works at a shop in Pudukottai said that he was unable to go to work until the services resume. “I cannot afford a bike. I am the sole breadwinner for my family and we have been struggling from April. I am unsure of what I will be able to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, P. Muthu who had travelled to Thanjavur to meet his ailing mother said, “I came here on Monday and hoped to return to Tiruchi with her on Friday. She is old and is unable to take care of herself. However, now we are both stuck here and our passes are getting rejected.”

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises business owners too, rued as transportation of goods and services took a hit. “We had just begun sending orders to other districts. What are we to do for next month?” said S. Arumugham, a weaver.