Litter dumping mars local neighbourhood in Tiruverumbur

May 10, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Motorists who turn off the highway towards the Jai Nagar neighbourhood in Tiruverumbur are greeted by big piles of rubbish that seem to stretch far down the curving road, making the area a health and environmental hazard, say local activists.

From discarded cardboard and styrofoam packing materials to domestic and sanitary waste, the trash is spread on both sides of the road.

“The problem is pretty serious, as can be seen by the fact that the gravestones of an old cemetery on one side are covered with rubbish, including abandoned vehicles, but there seems to be no solution available at present,” a resident of a nearby locality told The Hindu.

The illegal dumping has continued despite signboards warning of closed circuit TV camera monitoring and heavy fines for those who dump garbage.

Even bus stops have not been spared, with commuters forced to wait for their rides amid the trash heaps.

The area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Koothappar Town Panchayat, leads on to other densely populated residential colonies. The random littering has made it an eyesore, and is unlikely to cease unless the area is checked frequently for violations, said activists.

Local officials were unavailable for comment.