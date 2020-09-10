Litigants body appeal to CM

The Litigants Welfare Association has appealed to the Chief Minister to impress upon the Centre the need for establishing a super speciality block Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital attached to K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi city.

In a representation, association president M. Sekaran said the Tiruchi hospital was first identified for setting up the super speciality block in 2003. “Subsequently, the project was shifted to Salem, owing to political pressure.”

Since then, such super speciality blocks were sanctioned for 87 government medical colleges across the country. The association recently submitted a plaint in this regard to the NHRC and it had been referred for appropriate action to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The State government and MPs from the region should press for the establishment of the super speciality block in the Tiruchi hospital, he said.