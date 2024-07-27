GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Literary body hosts meeting to introduce Swadeshi Steam

Published - July 27, 2024 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The importance of research and documentation was underscored at a gathering organised by literary organisation Kalam to introduce the book Swadeshi Steam: V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire authored by historian A.R. Venkatachalapathy in Tiruchi on Saturday.

The book documents the late freedom fighter’s battle against the British maritime empire and also south India’s role in the country’s freedom struggle.

Mr. Venkatachalapathy’s book is based on his extensive research into the origins of V.O.C’s shipping venture and documents accessed from libraries in Chennai, Kolkata, London and Paris. South India’s role in the nation’s freedom struggle is also documented in the volume.

Invited speakers at the meeting praised the writer’s attention to detail and ability to highlight rare facts about India’s colonial history. Mr.Venkatachalapathy was also present.

