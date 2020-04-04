Tiruchirapalli

List of private hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has announced that private hospitals in the State would be allowed to treat COVID-19 cases after necessary checks are made by the district administration. The department has released a notified list of hospitals for patients to approach.

The move comes after some patients desired to be treated at private hospitals, a release from the health department said.

In Tiruchi, patients can approach five hospitals - Tiruchi SRM Medical College and Research Centre, G.V.N.Hospital, Devadhanam;, Maruti Hospital, Kauvery Medical Centre and Hospital, Thennur, and Sinduja Hospital in Manapparai.

Perambalur: Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Lakshmi Nursing Home

Ariyalur: A.S. Imaging Centre and Hospital, and Ariyalur Golden Hospital

Karur: Abirami Hospital, Amaravathi Hospital, and Apollo Logo Hospital

Nagapattinam: Cohaj Hospital, Kameswaram; and Vishnu Hospital,Nagapattinam; Arun Priya Nursing Home, Shanthi Nursing Home and Ram Bone and Joint Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

Pudukottai: Muthu Meenakshi Hospital, Sree Durga Surgical Clinic and Research Centre, Ponnamaravathy, and Sree Vijay Hospital, Manamelkudi.

Tiruvarur: Tiruvarur Medical Centre and Navajeevan Hospital

Thanjavur: K.G. Multi-Speciality Hospital, Meenakshi Multi-Speciality Hospital, Anbu Hospital, Kumbakonam, amd Diocese of Thanjavur Society – Our Lady of Health Hospital, Thanjavur.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 7:37:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/list-of-private-hospitals-to-treat-covid-19-cases/article31258366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY