List of private hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has announced that private hospitals in the State would be allowed to treat COVID-19 cases after necessary checks are made by the district administration. The department has released a notified list of hospitals for patients to approach.

The move comes after some patients desired to be treated at private hospitals, a release from the health department said.

In Tiruchi, patients can approach five hospitals - Tiruchi SRM Medical College and Research Centre, G.V.N.Hospital, Devadhanam;, Maruti Hospital, Kauvery Medical Centre and Hospital, Thennur, and Sinduja Hospital in Manapparai.

Perambalur: Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Lakshmi Nursing Home

Ariyalur: A.S. Imaging Centre and Hospital, and Ariyalur Golden Hospital

Karur: Abirami Hospital, Amaravathi Hospital, and Apollo Logo Hospital

Nagapattinam: Cohaj Hospital, Kameswaram; and Vishnu Hospital,Nagapattinam; Arun Priya Nursing Home, Shanthi Nursing Home and Ram Bone and Joint Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

Pudukottai: Muthu Meenakshi Hospital, Sree Durga Surgical Clinic and Research Centre, Ponnamaravathy, and Sree Vijay Hospital, Manamelkudi.

Tiruvarur: Tiruvarur Medical Centre and Navajeevan Hospital

Thanjavur: K.G. Multi-Speciality Hospital, Meenakshi Multi-Speciality Hospital, Anbu Hospital, Kumbakonam, amd Diocese of Thanjavur Society – Our Lady of Health Hospital, Thanjavur.