Team to check sale of liquor

03 March 2021 20:07 IST

A special team has been formed to check bulk purchase of liquor from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets.

Of 186 TASMAC outlets in the district, 73 are located in the Tiruchi Corporation limit. A team led by an Assistant Manager will check the sale on a daily basis. They will visit the outlets to study the pattern of sale. If they find abnormal sale in any outlet, they will pass on the information to the District Election Officer and the control room for follow up action. The team will also check illegal movement of liquor bottles.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that the focus would be on to check abnormal sale of liquor. A control room had been established at the Collector Office to receive complaints from the people, voters and political parties. It would function on round the clock basis. Eighteen persons had been posted for it. For each shift, 6 personnel would be on duty. The people could contact at 1800 425 1265 for lodging complaints about distribution of cash or gifts to the voters, he said in a press release

