Do not set up liquor shop, say residents

16 December 2020 19:48 IST

A group of villagers, who opposed the setting up of a liquor shop at Umaiyaval Arcot hamlet near here, staged a road roko on Wednesday.

Residents of Umaiyaval Arcot, Panaveli and Nagaththi villages near here came to know that the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) was planning to set up a liquor shop at Umaiyaval Arcot hamlet. They submitted representations to the authorities concerned seeking cancellation of the move. As the authorities did not give up, the villagers squatted on Thanjavur-Ariyalur Road at Ammanpettai. Traffic was disrupted for more than three hours.

Police officials rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the villagers in vain. As the demonstrators insisted on a written assurance from the officials that the proposal to open the shop would be shelved, the police arrested around 150 persons and released them later in the evening.

