Liquor sale hits usual high in central districts

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) on Saturday resumed sale of liquor in Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur and other districts in the central region of the State.

Out of 183 outlets, 150 resumed business in Tiruchi district. The rest of the outlets remained closed as they were located in containment zones.

In scenes reminiscent of May 7, when liquor outlets reopened after lockdown, tipplers could be seen in long queues on Saturday. Many of them reached the nearest outlet even before 8 a.m. They were issued tokens on first-come, first-served basis. Liquor was sold only to those who had tokens.

Heavy crowds were witnessed in front of most of the Tasmac outlets. Many braved the scorching sun and seemed unmindful of the hour-long wait to reach the sales counter. Sanitiser was applied on their hands.

Although circles were drawn at a distance of six feet between customers in front of each shop to ensure personal distancing, many were seen standing close to each other at various places. Police personnel stepped in frequently to check violation of the social distancing norm. Some workers took time off from their work as the outlets were opened up to 5 p.m.

Since there was no restriction on sale, many customers bought more than two full bottles (750 ML each). Some outlets had double counters to ensure quick disposal.

“The hot weather is a dampener, but I braved the heat. Otherwise, the arrangements were good,” said M. Bala of Puthur, who waited for about 90 minutes at an outlet in Puthur.

“If the outlets had not opened, I would not have come to buy liquor, saving ₹300. Now, I could not resist the temptation,” said M. Perumal of Thennur.

S. Durai Murugan, manager, Tasmac, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that liquor was sold only to first 500 persons in each shop. Others were given token for Sunday. Liquor was sold only to those who followed social distancing norms, he said.

Tiruchi district registered sales to the tune of ₹12.3 crore after resumption of liquor sale last week.

In Karur district, sale of liquor resumed in 94 of the 95 Tasmac outlets on Saturday. Most of them witnessed heavy rush. Special arrangements were in place to regulate the crowd.

In Ariyalur district, only 21 outlets out of 53 resumed business. The remaining were not opened as they were located in containment zones.

In Pudukottai, customers were asked to carry umbrellas to ensure personal distancing between them while queuing up to buy liqour in some of the shops in the district.