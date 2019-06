Unidentified persons stole liquor bottles packed in 10 boxes from a TASMAC shop situated along Anbil Road in Lalgudi police station limits on Friday night. The burglary came to light on Saturday morning.

Police sources said the culprits gained entry into the shop after breaking the locks of the shutter and made away with 480 liquor bottles packed in 10 boxes. Lalgudi Police have registered a case.