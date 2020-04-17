Liquor bottles shifted from TASMAC outlets to safer locations

TIRUCHI

Instances of theft of liquor bottles from TASMAC outlets during the lockdown period have prompted the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation to shift the stock from the shops to godowns and other chosen locations as a safety measure.

The exercise of shifting liquor bottles packed in various boxes began a few days ago across the district by the TASMAC authorities to the chosen spots where armed police personnel have been deployed.

Official sources said Tiruchi district accounts for a total number of 183 TASMAC liquor outlets of which 71 were functioning under Tiruchi city corporation limits.

Ever since the lockdown was announced and prohibitory were orders clamped to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic the TASMAC liquor outlets have been shut since then. The sources said instances of theft of liquor bottles on few occasions from certain outlets prompted the TASMAC authorities to shift the consignments to chosen spots as a safety measure.

Accordingly, the exercise began late last month concentrating on shops functioning in Tiruchi rural police limits. The sources said liquor bottles kept in various boxes in 127 shops had been shifted on different dates to places such as Thuvakudi godown, Thevar Hall in Tiruchi city, Musiri Warehousing Corporation besides in a wedding hall at Manapparai.

Closed-circuit television units had been installed at the chosen places where the liquor bottles had been shifted from the outlets.

Armed police personnel had been posted at these locations, the sources said adding that TASMAC staff in shifts had been deployed to maintain a watch.

The process of shifting liquor bottles from the remaining 56 outlets functioning within the Tiruchi City Corporation limits was carried out on Friday amid police protection. The bottles from the 56 shops had been kept at the Kalaiarangam close to the central bus stand here. The 183 TASMAC outlets accounts for over 50,000 boxes of liquor bottles with its worth being around ₹ 28 crore, the sources further said.