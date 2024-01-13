Liquor bottles seized from train passengers, 15 arrested

January 13, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Government Railway Police, Thanjavur, have seized liquor bottles from passengers travelling by Karaikal-Ernakulam Express train. Following a tip-off, five special teams were formed and the belongings of “suspected” passengers travelling in the Ernakulam-bound train were checked in the last few days. Similar operations were conducted in the trains passing through Kumbakonam.

During the operation, liquor bottles worth ₹60,000 were seized from 15 passengers. All of them have been arrested, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT