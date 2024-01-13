ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor bottles seized from train passengers, 15 arrested

January 13, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police, Thanjavur, have seized liquor bottles from passengers travelling by Karaikal-Ernakulam Express train. Following a tip-off, five special teams were formed and the belongings of “suspected” passengers travelling in the Ernakulam-bound train were checked in the last few days. Similar operations were conducted in the trains passing through Kumbakonam.

During the operation, liquor bottles worth ₹60,000 were seized from 15 passengers. All of them have been arrested, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US