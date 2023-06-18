Liquor bottles seized, 2 held

June 18, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Thiruvidaimaruthur police seized 435 liquor bottles from a duo at Manancheri near Thiruvidaimaruthur and arrested them.

According to an official release, the Thiruvidaimaruthur police received a tip-off that Puducherry liquor were being sold in the grey market in Thiruvidaimaruthur area. When the tip-off was pursued, the police zeroed in on the duo, Sakthivel and Rajmohan of Manancheri.

The duo was arrested and the bottles were seized. The accused persons were remanded to judicial custody, the release added.

