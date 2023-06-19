June 19, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur administration has made it clear that the responsibility of disbursing the ‘outstanding’ amount to farmers from a private sugar mill rests with the liquidator.

Disclosing this in a letter addressed to Thanjavur district senior Revenue and Agriculture Department officials, the district administration has said that the High Court while disposing of a petition filed by the president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Innaipu Vivasayigal Sangam, P. Ayyakannu, has stated that the amount due for disbursement to the farmers who had supplied sugarcane to the private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi has been received by the district administration and the latter had been directed to disburse the amount to the farmers within a week on receiving the court order.

Meanwhile, as per the communication received during the month of May this year from the liquidator appointed as a fallout of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order hitherto the ‘know your customer’ (KYC) details of 3,727 farmers have been received and a sum of ₹28.94 crore had been disbursed to them through the liquidator’s bank account. A sum of ₹3.99 crore was yet to be disbursed to 3,295 farmers due to want of KYC details.

The amount due for the farmers was not lying with the district administration. Senior Revenue and Agriculture Department officials have been directed to collect the KYC details of the 3,295 farmers to whom the disbursement was yet to be made as early as possible and present a report. The district administration also exhorted the liquidator to expedite the process of disbursement and honour the High Court’s direction.

