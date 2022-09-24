Link service to Cholan Superfast Express in the pipeline

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
September 24, 2022 17:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association members were elated on hearing that their demand for a link service between Karaikudi and Mayiladuthurai awaits the approval of the Railway Board.

The office-bearers and members of the association were informed about this development by the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager, Manish Agarwal, during his inspection visit to the Pattukottai railway station a few days ago.

The association was pressing for a link service between Karaikudi and Mayiladuthurai with a time schedule coinciding with the arrival and departure of Cholan Superfast Express, in both directions, at Mayiladuthurai. This would help Pattukottai passengers take up daytime travel between Pattukottai and Chennai Egmore, they claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The DRM had also reportedly assured the Pattukottai rail commuters that their other demands such as the Tambaram-Sengottai tri-weekly service through Pattukottai and the extension of advance ticket booking counter timings at Pattukottai would also be considered favourably.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The association has also pleaded that ‘Deepavali Special Services’ be operated between Chennai Egmore and Karaikudi via. Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Thillaivilagam, Muthupettai, Adhiramapattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani and Aranthangi from October 21 to 25 since it would be of help to those commuting between their native places and Chennai to celebrate Deepavali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app