Link service to Cholan Superfast Express in the pipeline

The Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association members were elated on hearing that their demand for a link service between Karaikudi and Mayiladuthurai awaits the approval of the Railway Board.

The office-bearers and members of the association were informed about this development by the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager, Manish Agarwal, during his inspection visit to the Pattukottai railway station a few days ago.

The association was pressing for a link service between Karaikudi and Mayiladuthurai with a time schedule coinciding with the arrival and departure of Cholan Superfast Express, in both directions, at Mayiladuthurai. This would help Pattukottai passengers take up daytime travel between Pattukottai and Chennai Egmore, they claimed.

The DRM had also reportedly assured the Pattukottai rail commuters that their other demands such as the Tambaram-Sengottai tri-weekly service through Pattukottai and the extension of advance ticket booking counter timings at Pattukottai would also be considered favourably.

The association has also pleaded that ‘Deepavali Special Services’ be operated between Chennai Egmore and Karaikudi via. Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Thillaivilagam, Muthupettai, Adhiramapattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani and Aranthangi from October 21 to 25 since it would be of help to those commuting between their native places and Chennai to celebrate Deepavali.