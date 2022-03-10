Link Nethravathi and Hemavathi rivers instead of building dam at Mekedatu, says farmers association.

The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has suggested that the Karnataka government could link the Nethravathi and Hemavathi rivers instead of building a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

The money to be spent for building a dam at Mekedatu could be utilised for linking the Nethravathi and Hemavathi rivers in order to divert a huge quantity of water into the Cauvery river system.

In a memorandum addressed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin, the association claimed that the Department of Water Resources (DWR) of the Union government has assessed that around 2,200 tmcft of rainwater from the Nethravathi river basin in Karnataka drains into the Arabian Sea every year.

As per the DWR report, a huge quantity of surplus water available in the Nethravathi river basin could be diverted into the Cauvery basin by linking Nethravathi and Hemavathi rivers by providing a 11- kilometre long link.

The association urged the Tamil Nadu government to press the Centre and Karnataka government to consider the linking of the rivers instead of constructing a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu, a project which would affect the lifeline of several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Tamil Nadu government should pass a resolution in this regard in the forthcoming Assembly session and impress upon the President, the Prime Minister and the Union Water Resources Minister to exert pressure on the Karnataka government to opt for the river linking project which would be beneficial for the people of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, it added.