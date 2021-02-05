Lingams found

A couple of Siva Lingams made of stone were found when repair works were undertaken inside the Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple at Tiruvanaikoil here on Friday.

The stone idols were found near Therukku Vaasal where plants and bushes were being cleared for supply of water to a coconut grove nearby, said temple officials.

The lingams, which had been placed there long ago, had got covered with plants and bushes over the course of time. The old idols have been moved to a nearby location and would be shifted to a safe place, the officials said.