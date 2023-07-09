Limited sale of tomatoes in farm fresh outlets receives mixed response

July 09, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Limited sale of tomatoes in the farm fresh outlets has received mixed response among the people.

Tomatoes continue to be sold beyond ₹ 100 a kg in Tiruchi. It was sold between ₹ 120 and ₹ 140 a kg in the retail market on Sunday. The prices of tomatoes, which began to rise about three weeks ago, show no sign of a downward trend.

The abnormal prices of tomatoes have affected the people of all sections of society. It has forced consumers to cut down the quantum of usual purchases of the vegetable. There are people, who switch over to alternative items such as tamarind and others for cooking.

In order to support the consumers and an an act of price stabilisation move, the State government began selling tomatoes in farm fresh outlets. According to sources, the Cooperative Department has begun to sell tomatoes in farm fresh outlets at Chinthamani supermarket in Puthur, Srinivasa Nagar, Thiruvadi Street in Srirangam, Thiruvanaikovil, Subramaniapuram, Kallukuzhi and Sundar Nagar in Tiruchi.

One kg of tomatoes was sold for ₹ 60 on Saturday.

A senior official of the Cooperative Department told The Hindu that arrangements were made to sell tomatoes in farm fresh outlets in Tiruchi. Some of the outlets had already begun selling tomatoes. The vegetable procured from the farmers in nearby areas were being sold at farm fresh outlets. However, the short supply at the shops turned out to be highly insufficient to meet the requirement of the consumers.

“We expect the State government to take steps to sell tomatoes in all ration shops until the prices of the vegetable stablished in the open market,” says R. Duraisamy, secretary of a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society in the district.

