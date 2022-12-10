Limited job prospects worry physiotherapists

December 10, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Despite being an important part of the healthcare sector, professionally certified physiotherapists are finding it hard to progress in their careers due to lack of growth opportunities, practitioners in Tiruchi have said.

“Though graduates study for four years and spend at least a year in training, they are unable to find job placements that are commensurate with their education. After spending over ₹5 lakh on their course, when physiotherapists start working, the most they can expect to earn is between ₹10,000 to ₹14,000 per month. There is little to no scope of salary improvement,” B. Balachandar, president, Physio Vision Foundation, an organisation that offers skills training to practising physiotherapists, told The Hindu.

Close to 1,000 physiotherapists are working in the city, and with seven private colleges offering physiotherapy courses in Tiruchi alone, a glut of graduates in the region is expected, said the professional.

“Many young physiotherapists prefer to seek employment abroad or in other states because of the lack of local job openings,” Mr. Balachandar said.

A paediatric physiotherapist with 10 years of experience in a city special school said that many women practitioners like herself find their job becomes more strenuous as their young charges grow up.

“While we can manage small children with disability, we find it hard to control them as they mature. After all, we are also growing old,” she said. “In such cases, there should be some deference to the seniority and abilities of physiotherapy staff. At present, we do not get much assistance to carry out our duties,” she said.

Over the years, the demand for occupational therapists, professionals who help individuals to overcome the effects of decreased functioning caused by illness, ageing and/or accidents, has grown.

The District Differently Abled Welfare Office (DDAWO) in Tiruchi has one physiotherapist who works on and off campus.

“Physiotherapy is now offered as part of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme also. But we are planning for a more holistic approach to rehabilitation services soon, and have submitted a vision document to the government suggesting the establishment of ‘resource centres’ in all the 14 blocks of Tiruchi district. These will each have a physiotherapist, occupational therapist and psychologist, to care of patients locally,” said a senior DDAWO official.