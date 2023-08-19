Lights under Tiruchi’s bridges turn the focus on public-friendly spaces

August 19, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is hoping to create a good impression on visitors by sprucing up the areas below flyovers as part of its long-running beautification programme. In recent weeks, focus lights under the rotary of the road overbridge near the railway junction make it easier for vehicle users to navigate roads at night.

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu the lights would also help in making the areas more public-friendly. “We have noticed that public spaces with low or no lighting tend to be deserted. Lighting not just brightens up the area, but also helps us discourage dumping of garbage and criminal activity,” he said.

The official said bridges and flyovers at the entry points of Tiruchi were being focused first so as to help in improving the image of the city. “A clean and orderly look with greenery and artwork in public areas raises the profile of the city. We want visitors to the city to be impressed,” he said.

The Corporation had been working on beautifying public areas in Anna Nagar and Srirangam, besides the Mannarpuram junction.

“Tree plantation, roundabout maintenance and under-bridge lighting are all part of the beautification drive. Our staff will be in charge of daily monitoring and watering of plants, through dedicated water tank facilities. Once the initial months of growth are taken care of, the plants will thrive on their own, and maintenance can be adjusted accordingly,” the official said.