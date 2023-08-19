HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lights under Tiruchi’s bridges turn the focus on public-friendly spaces

The initiative is part of Tiruchi Corporation’s long-running beautification drive to enhance the profile of the city to impress visitors

August 19, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Lighting not just brightens up the area, but also helps the administration discourage dumping of garbage and criminal activity, says a Tiruchi Corporation official.

Lighting not just brightens up the area, but also helps the administration discourage dumping of garbage and criminal activity, says a Tiruchi Corporation official. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Tiruchi Corporation is hoping to create a good impression on visitors by sprucing up the areas below flyovers as part of its long-running beautification programme. In recent weeks, focus lights under the rotary of the road overbridge near the railway junction make it easier for vehicle users to navigate roads at night.

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu the lights would also help in making the areas more public-friendly. “We have noticed that public spaces with low or no lighting tend to be deserted. Lighting not just brightens up the area, but also helps us discourage dumping of garbage and criminal activity,” he said.

The official said bridges and flyovers at the entry points of Tiruchi were being focused first so as to help in improving the image of the city. “A clean and orderly look with greenery and artwork in public areas raises the profile of the city. We want visitors to the city to be impressed,” he said.

The Corporation had been working on beautifying public areas in Anna Nagar and Srirangam, besides the Mannarpuram junction.

“Tree plantation, roundabout maintenance and under-bridge lighting are all part of the beautification drive. Our staff will be in charge of daily monitoring and watering of plants, through dedicated water tank facilities. Once the initial months of growth are taken care of, the plants will thrive on their own, and maintenance can be adjusted accordingly,” the official said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.