ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning kills woman in Musiri

Published - November 01, 2024 09:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI/PUDUKKOTTAI:

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old woman from Saliyar Street in Musiri was fatally struck by lightning on Friday afternoon while returning from a bath in the Cauvery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muthulakshmi, 42, around 1 p.m., was walking home when she was struck, collapsing on the spot. Local residents quickly informed her husband, who arranged for her transport to the Musiri Government Hospital via a 108 ambulance. Hospital authorities later confirmed her death, and her body is held for further procedures.

In another case reported from Pudukkottai, a 58-year-old water tank operator from Kaattathi Pallavarayar Street in Karambakudi taluk died by electrocution on Friday while attempting to replace a fuse on a transformer.

According to reports, the operator climbed the transformer to conduct the repair but accidentally made contact with live wires, resulting in his immediate death. The Karambakudi police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / rains

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US