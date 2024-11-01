GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lightning kills woman in Musiri

November 01, 2024 09:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI/PUDUKKOTTAI:

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old woman from Saliyar Street in Musiri was fatally struck by lightning on Friday afternoon while returning from a bath in the Cauvery.

Muthulakshmi, 42, around 1 p.m., was walking home when she was struck, collapsing on the spot. Local residents quickly informed her husband, who arranged for her transport to the Musiri Government Hospital via a 108 ambulance. Hospital authorities later confirmed her death, and her body is held for further procedures.

In another case reported from Pudukkottai, a 58-year-old water tank operator from Kaattathi Pallavarayar Street in Karambakudi taluk died by electrocution on Friday while attempting to replace a fuse on a transformer.

According to reports, the operator climbed the transformer to conduct the repair but accidentally made contact with live wires, resulting in his immediate death. The Karambakudi police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

