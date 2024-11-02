Lightning kills teenager near Musiri

A 17-year-old boy, from Keezhatheru in Salappatti, Musiri, died after being struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon while accompanying his father to deliver food at an agricultural field where they worked.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. as T. Divakar, 17, was heading to the field with his father when he was struck by lightning. While Divakar died, his father sustained burns.

Divakar’s body was sent to the Musiri Government Hospital for postmortem.