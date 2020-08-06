Lighting to be improved at Big Temple

THANJAVUR

06 August 2020 17:39 IST

The Archaeological Survey of India plans to improve lighting at the Big Temple complex in Thanjavur.

Entry of visitors to the World Heritage Monument has been barred due to lockdown.

Technicians have been engaged to assess the condition of existing focus lights and power supply lines and draft a plan for installing additional lights and new power supply lines wherever required.

To begin with, improvements to lighting facilities at Vinayagar sannadhi will taken up. Post-inspection by senior officials, the work will be extended to other areas, sources said.