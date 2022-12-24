‘Light and Sound’ show at Teppakulam to be inaugurated soon

December 24, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

After a delay of over a year, a ‘light and sound’ show celebrating the city’s history will be launched this month at the Teppakulam of Sri Thayumanaswamy temple in Tiruchi.

Following a test run a few months ago, the civic body initially claimed that encroachments around the tank obstructed the visibility of the show and rendered the ‘light and sound’ show ineffective. However, due to practical challenges in relocating the street vendors, they planned to commission the project soon to avoid further delay.

“The process to form the street vending committee to regulate street vendors is under way and we will relocate the street vendors from the Teppakulam area to facilitate a clear view,” a senior official said.

Proposed in 2019 as a component of the heritage tourism development project under Smart City Mission, laser lights and a floating control panel room were installed at Teppakulam last year for ₹8 crore in order to use water as the display screen.

According to a Corporation official, work on the edutainment project is complete and currently on a trial run. The facility will be made operational within a few days, he said.

The control unit on the Teppakulam will project artificial water fountains in the middle to display the visuals with laser beams. Sound systems installed near the tank bunds will entertain as well as educate the spectators through storytelling.

Visitors will be able to watch the show from a designated seating area on the steps of the Teppakulam. “We would set up seating for 50 people so that they could enjoy a perfect view of the laser show. Since it will be projected from the middle of the tank, it can also be viewed by people from the adjoining building,” he added.

Pre-recorded documentaries on the history of the city, including the heritage of the Rock Fort and the region’s rulers, will be projected at fixed intervals on a four-dimensional screen. There will be around three shows per day in the evening which will last for 40 minutes per session. The civic body is yet to finalise a fee for the show.