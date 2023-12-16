Light and sound show at Teppakulam commissioned

December 16, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The much-awaited light and sound show celebrating the city’s history was formally inaugurated at the Teppakulam of Sri Thayumanaswamy temple in Tiruchi on Friday.

According to a senior official of the Tiruchi City Corporation, the facility would be thrown open to the public next week after a trial run. “We are working on improving the audio-visual effects, after which the facility will be made operational.”

Proposed in 2019 as a component of the heritage tourism development project under Smart City Mission, laser lights and a floating control panel room were installed at Teppakulam last year for ₹8 crore to use water as the display screen.

The control unit on the Teppakulam will project artificial water fountains in the middle to display the visuals with laser beams. Sound systems installed near the tank bunds will entertain as well as educate the spectators through storytelling. The audience would be provided with an option to listen to the audio in either Tamil or English using wireless headphones.

Pre-recorded documentaries on the history of the city, including the heritage of the Rock Fort and the region’s rulers, will be projected at fixed intervals on a four-dimensional screen. There will be two shows per day in the evening from 7.30 p.m. Each session will last about 30 minutes.

Visitors can enjoy a perfect view from the designated seating area that can accommodate around 75 to 100 people on the steps of the Teppakulam. The civic body had decided to collect an entry fee of ₹25 for children aged between 8 and 15 and ₹50 for adults.