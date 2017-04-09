Light and shadow in ‘Dream Scapes’

An exhibition-cum-sale of paintings showcasing the creative talents of the students of Wilkins Academy of Fine Arts was held in the city.

The two-day event titled ‘Dream Scapes’, that ended on Sunday, was inaugurated by local artist and former professor Eugene D’Vaz at St John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School campus. The show featured 450 paintings by 100 students of the 17-year-academy.

“Our children had worked very hard for this exhibition for the past four months,” Wilkins Academy art teacher Biju Mathew Jacob, told The Hindu. The exhibition included work by young artists with disabilities too.

In a bid to encourage art appreciation among the general public, the students’ paintings were offered for sale. “Art appreciation needs a mind that is ready to buy the work of artists,” said Mr. D’Vaz in his inaugural address. “Paintings don’t always have to ‘mean’ something. It’s enough for an artist if the public understands the feeling that went into his creation,” he said.

The exhibition had paintings in a diverse range of topics and levels of expertise, considering that the youngest contributors were 3-year-old children. Besides popular cartoon figures from television and comic books, students also had drawn wildlife, flowers, landscapes, tribal themes and abstracts.

The play of colours, light and shadow comes across effectively in most of the efforts.