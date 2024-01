January 01, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

TIRUCHI

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Antennas and Propagation Society, Madras chapter, has conferred a lifetime achievement award on S. Raghavan, retired professor, National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), for his contribution in the field of microwave engineering. The award was given a during a workshop on “Antennas, technologies and trends’ held in the Pondicherry University.