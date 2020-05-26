Tiruchirapalli

Lifer lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison tests positive

A life convict, who went to Chennai to attend a free legal aid programme, tested positive on Tuesday.

The lifer went to attend the programme held at the Central Prison in Puzhal in Chennai last month along with three other prisoners from here.

The 40-year-old lifer returned to Tiruchi Central Prison on May 22 and complained of fever thereafter. He was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for examination and the test results turned out to be positive on Tuesday, the sources further said.

The convict hails from Dindigul district.

The sources also said that medical teams had lifted samples on all other prisoners lodged in the same cell in which the lifer was lodged.

In addition to this, tests were also conducted on jail officials. The sources said tests had been conducted on about 100 persons.

