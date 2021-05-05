Two get life term

The Mahila Court here on Wednesday convicted and sentenced Suresh, 30, to undergo double life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl here in March 2019.

Prosecution sources said he had threatened the girl and forced her to consume tablets for abortion after she became pregnant. The girl who got hospitalised preferred a complaint with the Pudukottai All Women Police Station where a case under POCSO Act was booked. Suresh was arrested. Life term was awarded to him under Section 5 (j) (ii) of the POCSO Act besides sentencing him to life under Section 5 (l) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The court slapped a fine of ₹ one lakh each under both sections. It also ordered that ₹ 5 lakh be provided as compensation to the victim’s family by the government.

In another case, the court convicted and sentenced Rajiv Gandhi, 28, to undergo life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Mathur police station limits in December 2020. The police booked a case against him under IPC section 363 (kidnap) and under different sections of the POCSO Act. The court ordered the State government to pay ₹ 5 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family.