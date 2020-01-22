Life term for three in murder case

The III Additional District Judge here on Wednesday convicted and sentenced three persons to undergo life imprisonment for murdering M. Shahul Hameed, 40, in March 2009.

Those convicted were Feroz Ahamed, Pandikumar and Francis Prabhu. The case was probed by the Crime Branch CID after it was transferred to it for investigation.

Shahul Hameed, who was a resident of Dhanarathina Nagar here, was reported missing from March 1, 2009. He was last seen in association with a local rowdy, John Nepolian. Initially, the Gandhi Market police registered a case. Since whereabouts of Shahul Hameed was not known, his wife Jawahar Nisha filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court and pleaded that the case be transferred to the CB-CID.

Subsequently, the case was transferred to the CB-CID, Tiruchi unit, to take up investigation. The CB-CID arrested Umar Farook, Feroz Ahamed, Pandikumar and Francis Prabhu on the charge of murdering Shahul Hameed. The murder was committed due to money transaction. In the meantime, Umar Farook died.

The trial was held and the verdict was pronounced by the III Additional District Judge who slapped fine of ₹ 1,000 on the three convicted persons.