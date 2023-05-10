Life-size statue of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddi unveiled at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital

May 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A life-size statue of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddi, a surgeon, lawmaker and social reformer. installed at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital premises was unveiled by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference from Chennai on Wednesday. The statue has been installed by the Information and Public Relations Department at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

A function was organised in this connection at Pudukottai in which Collector Kavitha Ramu, Pudukottai MLA V. Muthuraja, government officials and local body representatives participated. Ms. Kavitha Ramu garlanded the statue of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddi and paid her respects, an official release here said.