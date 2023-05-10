ADVERTISEMENT

Life-size statue of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddi unveiled at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital

May 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Kavitha Ramu pays her respects to the statue of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddi installed at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A life-size statue of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddi, a surgeon, lawmaker and social reformer. installed at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital premises was unveiled by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference from Chennai on Wednesday. The statue has been installed by the Information and Public Relations Department at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

A function was organised in this connection at Pudukottai in which Collector Kavitha Ramu, Pudukottai MLA V. Muthuraja, government officials and local body representatives participated. Ms. Kavitha Ramu garlanded the statue of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddi and paid her respects, an official release here said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US