Life sentence for five persons in murder case

The Additional District Court-I (PCR) has awarded life imprisonment for five persons, including a woman, for murdering a village assistant, Bhoominathan of Vilankadu in Peravurani taluk in 2017.

According to the prosecution, the culprits attacked the victim with lethal weapons on September 9, 2017 and left him in a bush at Pattankadu near Vilankadu. Bhoominathan was rescued by his father, Chinnaiah, and admitted at Thanjavur Medical College hospital the same day. However, the village assistant succumbed to the injuries on September 10.

Subsequently, Peravurani police registered a case and on investigation they ascertained that Bhoominathan had prevented a group of people residing at Pattankadu from usurping the river sand from a watercourse passing through Pattankadu using bullock-carts.

Enraged by his action, the gang members, Srinivasan, Annamalai, Chandrabose, Iyyappan and Allirani of Pattankadu, were arrested and charge sheeted. After hearing the case, the Additional District Judge, S.Ravi on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment with fine of ₹15000 to all the culprits.