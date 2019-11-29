Life sentence for chain snatcher

The Mahila Court, Thanjavur, awarded life sentence to Pichaimani of Palakarai, Tiruchi, after he was found guilty of causing the death of a 55-year-old woman in Thanjavur in 2016.

According to police, the culprit driving a motorcycle attempted to snatch a chain from Kovilpillai, 55, of Parisutham Nagar, Thanjavur, while the latter was travelling on a motorcycle driven by her husband, Abraham on May 23, 2016.

When the culprit pulled the chain from her neck, the woman fell from the moving vehicle and sustained grievous injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in Thanjavur from where she was taken to Tirunelveli for further treatment, where she died.

Subsequently, the police arrested Pichaimani and chargesheet was filed at the Mahila Court, Thanjavur. Judge, Ezhilarasi awarded life sentence to the accused and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Friday.