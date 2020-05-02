Life on pavements turns worse

Roadside dwellers, who take up odd jobs to make ends meet, are now struggling to put food on the table.

For instance, the 20 families of basket weavers living behind Flower Bazaar in Thiruvanaikoil. The pavement has been their home for nearly 20 years. Twisting and turning strands of bamboo into baskets of all sizes for a living, they are now unable to afford even a single meal today.

Among them is a couple, Santhi and Santhosh, and their three children, all under the age of five. “Before the lockdown, I would go around and beg, or assist my husband in his weaving. Now, we are unable to go anywhere,” says 25-year-old Santhi.

The weavers earn up to ₹500 a day when times are good. Besides large baskets usually used in markets, they also make small baskets for flowers offered to deities at temple.

Post-lockdown, with all sources of income drying up, the families consume whatever food comes their way. It was difficult in the beginning. But thanks to good samaritans, who distribute food or foodgrains, they manage to have at least one meal a day. Tiruchi Corporation too pitched in, but the foodgrains have run out.

For 20 years, says Santhi’s mother-in-law, authorities have failed to pay any heed to them. “We have submitted petitions to the Collector to help us find shelter, but nobody seems to care,” she says.

When it rains, the families take shelter at the nearby EB office.

Like them, at least 500 other homeless, or those who are unable to travel to their homes, gather at places such as Amma Mandapam and Cauvery Bridge every day to receive a hot meal from NGOs and other donors. Among them are migrant labourers, construction workers, truck drivers and the jobless.

“I have been sleeping here for the past 10 days. These men are my friends now,” K. Sundaresan, a construction worker near Amma Mandapam says. “We have asked authorities to open up a community hall or a shed, but they are refusing.”

Corporation officials say community halls and such shared-spaces can cause spread of the virus. “We can open some halls but they will all have to share the same toilet and stay in close quarters, which is risky,” a senior official said.