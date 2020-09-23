The world is full of opportunities and failure in an examination will in no way determine the future of students, says Ariyalur Collector D. Rathna.

She was speaking at a counselling programme organised for students of government and government aided schools, who had appeared in National Eligibility and Entrance Test, on Tuesday.

According to her, there are numerous employment opportunities for candidates to make a mark in their professional career. Pursuing medicine is just one among hundreds of fields. There are many lucrative career options than medicine. Besides, there are avenues for low scorers to repeat NEET examination.

“Life does not end with one failed attempt. You should not think that your chance has ended. Your dreams will come true if you work hard,” Ms. Rathna told the students, urging them to explore all options available before them.

Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam wanted to become a pilot. But he could not achieve his dream but went on to become a scientist and later the President of India, she points out.

Students and parents are given psychological counselling by experts in the programme on steps to be taken after publication of NEET results. Career guidances are also given to students.