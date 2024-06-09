Life convict found dead in Karaikal sub-jail

A life convict allegedly died by suicide on Saturday night in the Karaikal Sub-Jail. P.Prateesh, 23, was undergoing life term on charges of killing a minor girl with whom he was allegedly in a relationship with. Seven months ago as Prateesh assaulted an inmate in Puducherry central prison he was transferred to the Karaikal sub-jail. According to prison offficials again on May 31, Prateesh assaulted an inmate in the sub-jail. Following this he was shifted to a separate cell. Police said for several months no one had visited him. He allegedly ended his life on Saturday night. A case has been registered for further investigation in the Karaikal Town police station. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.