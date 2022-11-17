  1. EPaper
Life convict dies in Central Prison

November 17, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A life convict lodged in the Central Prison here died on Wednesday after he reportedly complained of chest pain. Police gave the name of the deceased as M. Surendran (36) who hailed from Thanjavur district. 

Police sources said Surendran was a life convict prisoner in a POCSO Act case booked by the Thiruvonam police station in Thanjavur district and was lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi. He complained of chest pain on Wednesday morning and was immediately taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for treatment. However, he died on the way. The K.K. Nagar police have registered a case. 

