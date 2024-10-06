ADVERTISEMENT

Licence of firecracker manufacturing units suspended for violating safety norms

Published - October 06, 2024 05:48 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The licence of four firecracker manufacturing units in Mayiladuthurai district have been suspended for non-compliance with safety regulations. This action was taken by the district administration to ensure public safety and prevent potential hazards.

The suspended factories belong to R. Munusamy from Tittai village, Sirkazhi taluk; S. Balamurugan from Thiruvalangadu village, Kuthalam taluk; T. Durai from Thiruvalangadu village, Kuthalam taluk; and V. Mahalingam from Chozhanpettai village, Mayiladuthurai taluk.

The suspension order was issued under the Explosives Act and Rules, 1884, Section 6(E)(3)(b), because of violations of safety regulations and licensing conditions. These factories will remain closed until further notice to protect public safety, the officials said.

District collector A.P. Mahabharathi has urged all firecracker manufacturers to adhere strictly to safety norms to avoid similar actions.

