Licence issued for 71 temporary cracker shops in Tiruchi ahead of Deepavali

Temporary licence will be cancelled if the stipulated conditions are violated, says Commissioner of Police

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 16, 2022 18:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The shopkeepers have been instructed to keep a board in front of their outlets mentioning the timings permitted by the court for bursting crackers. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi City Police have issued licence to 71 persons for running temporary cracker shops ahead of Deepavali. 

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan convened a meeting with the applicants, who had sought permission to set up the temporary cracker shops, at the City Police Office on Saturday. He explained the stipulated conditions to run the shops. They were told not to stock more crackers than what was permitted at the respective shops.

The shops should be set up in a safe and secure manner. The shopkeepers should keep a board in front of their outlets mentioning the timings permitted by the court for bursting crackers. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Crackers imported from China and other countries should not be sold. Banned explosive substances should not be sold. The shopkeepers should keep ready fire fighting equipment, buckets containing water, sand bags and wet gunny sacks at their outlets.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Only quality electrical wires and other power equipment should be used in the outlet. In case of fire, an alert should immediately be sounded to the fire station or the ‘101’ telephone number should be contacted.  The licence will be cancelled if violations of these conditions were found, Mr. Karthikeyan said, stated a police press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app