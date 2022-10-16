Licence issued for 71 temporary cracker shops in Tiruchi ahead of Deepavali

Temporary licence will be cancelled if the stipulated conditions are violated, says Commissioner of Police

Tiruchi City Police have issued licence to 71 persons for running temporary cracker shops ahead of Deepavali.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan convened a meeting with the applicants, who had sought permission to set up the temporary cracker shops, at the City Police Office on Saturday. He explained the stipulated conditions to run the shops. They were told not to stock more crackers than what was permitted at the respective shops.

The shops should be set up in a safe and secure manner. The shopkeepers should keep a board in front of their outlets mentioning the timings permitted by the court for bursting crackers.

Crackers imported from China and other countries should not be sold. Banned explosive substances should not be sold. The shopkeepers should keep ready fire fighting equipment, buckets containing water, sand bags and wet gunny sacks at their outlets.

Only quality electrical wires and other power equipment should be used in the outlet. In case of fire, an alert should immediately be sounded to the fire station or the ‘101’ telephone number should be contacted. The licence will be cancelled if violations of these conditions were found, Mr. Karthikeyan said, stated a police press release.