Licence granted for 59 fire cracker shops

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan on Thursday granted licence to 59 people to set up fire cracker shops temporarily for Deepavali.

At a meeting with applicants at the city police office here, he explained the safety measures to be adhered to strictly by them.

He said firefighting equipment must be kept in a state of readiness at the cracker shops and smoking must not be allowed near the outlets. The shop owners must ensure that customers wore masks and maintained personal distancing. Further, the shops should not face each other and the distance between each outlet should be three metres.

They should also desist from putting up outlets on pavements

The shop owners were also advised not to stock fire crackers beyond the permitted quantity. Vehicles should not be parked in front of their shops .

Mr. Karthikeyan warned that the temporary licence would be withdrawn without any notice in case of violation of the rules and guidelines, a press release said.