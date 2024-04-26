ADVERTISEMENT

LIC officer loses ₹25 lakh to impersonators

April 26, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Impersonators claiming to be officers of the CBI and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have extorted ₹25.48 lakh from an Investigating Officer of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

On April 9, a caller introduced himself as a TRAI officer and accused the LIC Investigating Officer of having indulged in money laundering by opening an account in a nationalised bank and told him that the CBI was set to investigate him. Soon, another caller contacted him claiming to be from the Mumbai Crime Branch and repeated the charge. A third caller posed as a CBI officer. None of the three picked the calls after the money was transferred.

The Tiruchi crime branch have filed a case and taken up investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US