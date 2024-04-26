LIC officer loses ₹25 lakh to impersonators

April 26, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Impersonators claiming to be officers of the CBI and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have extorted ₹25.48 lakh from an Investigating Officer of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

On April 9, a caller introduced himself as a TRAI officer and accused the LIC Investigating Officer of having indulged in money laundering by opening an account in a nationalised bank and told him that the CBI was set to investigate him. Soon, another caller contacted him claiming to be from the Mumbai Crime Branch and repeated the charge. A third caller posed as a CBI officer. None of the three picked the calls after the money was transferred.

The Tiruchi crime branch have filed a case and taken up investigation.