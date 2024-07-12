LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation donates medical equipment

The Mother Teresa Health Centre, run by the Mother Teresa Foundation, Thanjavur, received medical equipment worth ₹10 lakh from the Life Insurance Corporation of India Golden Jubilee Foundation.

Biphasic defibrillator, tread mill system, 3 multipara monitors, ECG machine, and a 360-degree rotational arm were among the medical equipment donated by the Foundation. The Divisional Manager, LIC Thanjavur, K.K. Sujith, handed over the equipment to the Mother Teresa Foundation chairman, AR. Savarimuthu, according to a health centre release.

