GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation donates medical equipment

Published - July 12, 2024 09:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mother Teresa Health Centre, run by the Mother Teresa Foundation, Thanjavur, received medical equipment worth ₹10 lakh from the Life Insurance Corporation of India Golden Jubilee Foundation.

Biphasic defibrillator, tread mill system, 3 multipara monitors, ECG machine, and a 360-degree rotational arm were among the medical equipment donated by the Foundation. The Divisional Manager, LIC Thanjavur, K.K. Sujith, handed over the equipment to the Mother Teresa Foundation chairman, AR. Savarimuthu, according to a health centre release.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / private health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.