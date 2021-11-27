Library for alumni, parents at a school

A total of 3,000 books are available

The Corporation Elementary School in Puthur will now feature an open library for alumni and parents of students studying at the institution. The initiative was meant to provide free access to quality reading material for students who may not be able to afford it.

Headmistress P. Amsavalli began work to collect books for the library nearly six months ago. While reaching out to donors for books, she received funding for the shelves, painting and decoration costs from a tech company’s Corporate Social Responsibility funds.

A total of 3,000 books, consisting of a wide variety of categories and reading levels including children’s books, cookery and recipes, leisure reads and material to prepare for competitive examinations was available. Many students who had graduated from the school and were preparing for such examinations would be able to take advantage of it, she said.

The teachers would insist on parents borrowing books from the library, she said. A librarian, appointed by the school was trained on maintenance and upkeep of the library from staff at the district library.