Library to hold mock TNSPC Group I test

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 12, 2022 19:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi District Central Library and N.R. IAS Academy are holding a model test for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNSPC) Group I exams on November 14. The free test would be useful to those preparing for the competitive exams, said a press statement from the library. It will be held offline on the library’s premises on West Boulevard Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Aspirants will have to mark their answers on Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets to be provided by the authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app