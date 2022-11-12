Tiruchirapalli

Library to hold mock TNSPC Group I test

Tiruchi District Central Library and N.R. IAS Academy are holding a model test for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNSPC) Group I exams on November 14. The free test would be useful to those preparing for the competitive exams, said a press statement from the library. It will be held offline on the library’s premises on West Boulevard Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Aspirants will have to mark their answers on Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets to be provided by the authorities.


