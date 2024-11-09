ADVERTISEMENT

Library to hold Group II-A Mains, Group IV TNPSC model test

Published - November 09, 2024 05:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Central Library will conduct model tests on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II-A Mains and Group IV competitive exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

According to a release, the free tests will be held in association with N.R. I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered for the Group IV model test will be Class XII Economics (Chapters 2 and 6-11), August 2024 Current Affairs and Least Common Multiple (LCM) and Highest Common Factor (HCF) maths problems. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method.

